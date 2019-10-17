Editor’s note: This story is the third of a regular series focusing on public misconceptions dealing with law enforcement and the process agencies go through with their jobs.
An extra benefit to Monroe County law enforcement agencies is the sense of small town communities where so many people know each other. To that matter, so many people look out for their property and their neighbors and aren’t hesitant to tell the authorities when something is suspicious. In some cases, however, people aren’t as quick to share information.
“Aberdeen protects its own. I’ve found it’s getting more and more of a family-oriented community where, ‘I don’t care whose child it is, these guns have got to go. Such and such is over here doing this. We need y’all to patrol in this area. I saw this. I can describe what they had on.’ They’re more detailed about their statements. They’re telling me names,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle.
People should be observant of what suspicious people are wearing and driving. Randle said details such as names, street names, tag numbers and vehicle descriptions help in investigations.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Kevin Crook and Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight added critical information such as height, weight, names of friends, anything suspicious people may say and any recent instance such as fights and escalating situations is all helpful for law enforcement to know.
“If you think it’s out of the norm, make a call. It’s better to come and check it out rather than coming behind, and it could’ve been prevented. Make the call,” Randle said.
Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan, who previously worked for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, remembers a buzzing topic from years ago when people in Hamilton shared concerns about people saying they were selling vacuums door to door, which turned out to be legitimate.
“People will call if there’s someone suspicious in a neighborhood or if they see an old van. There are people who are up to no good,” he said of the flip side to some reports. “We’ve got some people walking the roads, and they’ll do anything to get a little bit of drug money. If people see something that’s suspicious that doesn’t seem right, call us. That’s what we’re here for.”
He said he receives a minimum of four to five calls a week to report suspicious activity.
“Sometimes it’s nothing, but you’ve got to take it seriously. We’re living in a different world these days,” Monaghan said.
Sharing concerns
The starting point in several law enforcement investigations is calls from the public. Randle cited recent examples of activity at Aberdeen hotels as an example, which led to three arrests.
“We set up an operation. We put the officers in different areas to watch the hotels because we were getting a lot of traffic with drugs and prostitution,” he said. “We slowed it down. It’ll never come to a standstill, but we were fortunate enough to slow it down and make some arrests. Word got out, and the people who were doing it moved to a different location because they knew we were on the hunt.”
Randle said the thought of testifying in court spooks some credible informants away from a case.
“It’s one of those areas where you have to do the extra work to prove it without burning your confidential informants. If you can get it done without involving them, they’ll tell you everything you need to know,” said Randle, who added it’s hard to make a good case without confidential informants.
He said if someone calls to report suspicious activity, that tip is shared among officers so they’re aware and be watchful.
“It lets them know that other people are watching. I think that’s got their main focus that people are calling the police on them. They know when they committed the act, there was no police around but they know someone in the area made the phone call. Now, they’re more careful as to what they’re doing because they don’t know who to trust. It makes them think twice before doing something,” Randle said.
Crook said no snitch cultures pose an issue.
“I think that’s a barrier between law enforcement and citizens we want to break down. Where it does exist, we do our part to make sure we’re not out there just riding around with our windows up. We want to be in better communication to let people know we’re not just there to arrest somebody. We may just be there wanting to sit on the front porch and talk,” he said.
Knight said there was a shooting incident alongside Highway 45 Alternate a couple of years ago, and several people were in the vicinity of the crime, but no one would come forward with information.
“You’ve got to have a cold heart or just not care if you see something happen and don’t say anything. A lot may be concerned with retaliation. People need to stand up and do what’s right. Always,” he said.
Laws are in place making threatening a witness and retaliation illegal, posing more trouble for offenders.
Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long stresses for the public to trust law enforcement agencies in keeping information confidential.
“Without a victim, whether the victim be a person or the victim be society, you can’t have a crime. So, if you’re the victim and you’re anonymously reporting you’ve been broken into, then you didn’t get broken into. But, as a witness, leading to something else, that’s completely different,” Long said. “If you block your number and call the police department, the dispatcher’s job is to ask your name and number, and the purpose of that is for call back information and to gather witness information. If you say you want to remain anonymous, then you have that right to remain anonymous.”
Additionally, the Amory Police Department’s smartphone app has an option for users to submit a tip. Long added the less information on a tip gives officers less information to investigate.
Another anonymous option people have is calling Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. It covers Monroe, Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Noxubee and Winston counties.
Officers are available to follow up on valid tips for suspicious activity.
“There’s a difference between calling in something with no merit to it like the boy who cried wolf as compared to somebody who calls because there’s a suspicious person going door to door in the neighborhood, and there is a suspicious person who is going door to door,” Long said.
Knowing your neighbors
Through the years, the concept of neighborhoods has changed as, with some cases, people don’t know those living near them as well as in the past.
“If there’s no connection, it’s hard to care about somebody if you don’t have a personal connection to them,” Crook said. “We were taught to know our neighbors. It takes time to do that, and a lot of people don’t have time to know everybody around them.”
The concept of neighborhood watch groups has shifted from posting signs in yards and regular meet and eat gatherings to share concerns to airing sightings of suspicious activity online.
“I think having the meetings is a thing of the past. Used to, you’d have to get together and meet to share the information. Now you don’t. You have different social media platforms. It’s an example of how times have changed. You can have it via group text or a closed group on social media so you’re sharing information among your neighbors that, ‘Hey, I’ll be in or I’ll be out, so watch my place.’ Then you rely on anyone in that neighborhood to call that in to say, ‘That’s what’s going on, and it’s not supposed to be,’” Long said. “More people are involved in it now, not realizing that’s what they’re doing.”
Knight said social media can be a two-edged sword when people take to Facebook to find out what may have happened following a law enforcement situation, and the information shared may not always be accurate.
“You want the information out there, so people won’t be taken advantage of but you don’t want people blocking in a van with somebody selling meat at the end of a cul de sac,” Crook said.
Long said close-knit groups of neighbors with organized watch efforts are invited to reach out to local law enforcement agencies for insight to share what can be done and what’s expected.
“If you’re interested in getting neighborhood watch, contact us, and we’ll try to get those pieces in place to get it started. It will vary from community to community, but we’ll be working on a strategy for Monroe County,” Crook said of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
He added it’s helpful to have structure in neighborhood watch groups in that a leader can help make the decision of at what point should something suspicious, but not necessarily illegal, be reported. He said having someone with law enforcement backgrounds to lead is helpful.
With the organization of such a group, Crook said finding people in different areas who care is important. The perception alone of a neighborhood watch may help deter crimes.
“We’re there 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we try to do the best we can on our own but we heavily rely on their information. We have a whole city or a whole zone to patrol, but you know what your neighbor’s house looks like exactly. You know what belongs, where we might not. The better people communicate with each other about that and the more neighborly they are to each other, the better,” Long said.
He added if someone is going to be out of town, let your neighbors and law enforcement know so they can be more aware.