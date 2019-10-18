NETTLETON – During its Oct. 7 meeting, the board of aldermen approved the application process for a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant and a payment for a dirt work payment as part of park improvement-related matters.
According to city clerk Dana Burcham, if awarded, the grant would be spent for a pavilion at Roy Black Park and restrooms and a splash pad at Veterans Park.
“The [Blue Cross Blue Shield] grant we got last year was for physical fitness equipment at Causey Park and Veterans Park, walking tracks and a pavilion. In the process, police officers went to the schools to talk to students about the importance of exercise. This is round two of the grant,” she said.
The latest grant is worth $100,000, and the winning applicant is expected to be notified in early 2020.
The Veterans Park walking track, which was provided labor by Lee County, is now open to the public. The second walking track at Causey Park is nearing completion.
For further Roy Black Park improvements, aldermen approved a $2,820 payment to Big D Contractors for dirt work. Burcham said a group of volunteers has formed a park and recreation committee to address future improvements. T-ball will eventually be moved to Causey Park, and Roy Black Park will be used for sports for older children.
In other business, the board of aldermen approved an amendment to the property maintenance code, allowing no more than one junk vehicle per yard. Aldermen are expected to reevaluate the amendment at a later date.
Melvin Burks was approved as the city’s animal control officer at a rate of $10 per dog. He’s a part-time Nettleton police officer also acting as animal control officer in a couple of neighboring municipalities.
Nettleton Court Clerk Sherry Garrett was recognized for attending a recent court clerk seminar. Mayor Mem Riley was approved to attend a small town conference in Tupelo and a Mississippi Municipal League class in Oxford.