NETTLETON – Through two meetings, held Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, the board of aldermen took action on items dealing with Friends of Nettleton, inclusion with the Mississippi Main Street Association and park improvements.
During the Feb. 3 meeting, the bid for Veterans Park’s new aquatic playground was awarded to J.A. Dawson & Company of Pelham, Alabama. The company’s bid was $79,822, and the project is being funded through a Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Heroes grant.
Mayor Mem Riley was scheduled to meet with company representatives this week to discuss details of the project, including the start date.
The board approved the low bid of $12,000 from JCS Roofing of Aberdeen for the construction of a restroom at Veterans Park, which is also part of the grant. As far as a new pavilion at Roy Black Park, five bids were taken under advisement.
As far as downtown development, aldermen approved to apply for Designated Community status through the Mississippi Main Street Association, which includes the benefit of inclusive consultant work. The status will be helpful for improvements alongside Young Avenue as part of the $80,000 grant the city was awarded from the Mississippi Development Authority.
Members of the Main Street board were approved, which include board director Dana Burcham, Jimmy Carter, Kayla Humble, Kevin Killough, Janice Graham, Don Rogers, Brandon Presley and Bridgett Smith.
Additionally, aldermen approved for the Main Street board members to attend training in Greenwood and for Burcham to attend board director training at Lake Tiak-O’Khata.
Aldermen officially approved 2020 events being held by the Friends of Nettleton. Spring open house is May 2, Movies in the Park and fireworks is June 27, Town Creek Festival is Oct. 24, the Christmas parade is Nov. 30, and Christmas open house is Dec. 5.
In other business, aldermen approved an agreement with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to house inmates at a reduced rate of $5 per day per inmate opposed to $25 per day per inmate. The MCSO has worked out similar agreements with Hatley and Smithville for housing inmates arrested by their police departments.
Bids were also opened for .05 acres alongside Acres Alley and for .42 and .74 acres alongside Will Robbins Highway, but they were taken under advisement.