NETTLETON – Dec. 7’s board of aldermen meeting adjourned in memory of three former city officials who passed away in November – former Mayor Sadie Holland, former Nettleton Fire Chief Richard Hawkins and former alderman Jimmy Moore.
Holland, 87, passed away Nov. 24. In 1979, she became Nettleton’s first female mayor. Other notable accomplishments include being the first female to serve as a public school bus driver in Mississippi and the first female to lead an integrated 4-H Club in Mississippi. Included in her 50 years of serving the public were four terms as a Lee County Justice Court judge. She retired from that position last November.
Hawkins, 70, passed away Nov. 8. In addition to being Nettleton fire chief, he retired from a position as public works supervisor with the City of Tupelo.
Moore, 77, passed away Nov. 19. He served as Ward 4 aldermen for Nettleton for five terms.
In other business, the board took action related to next year’s city primaries.
A contract was approved with Dawn Coon for the election. She is a deputy clerk at the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office. Aldermen also appointed Britt Hester, Curmie Arnold and Rita McClain to the election commission.
As far as matters dealing with the city’s board of adjustments, the board accepted Minnie Leeper’s
resignation, and Jon Michael Bramlett was approved to that board.
The board also approved a quote of $6,500 from Coverings Unlimited for a canopy for Nettleton police cars.
Aldermen approved to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to allow vinyl-coated wire-welded fences.
A matter dealing with the clearing of trees alongside Coggin Extended was table.