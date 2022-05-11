NETTLETON – A policy on how the city will proceed with placing speed humps passed 3-2 during May 2’s board of aldermen meeting. The purpose of the speed humps is to slow down traffic and ensure more safety in areas where children and older people may frequently walk and play.
“A person sitting in my shoes needs a policy so that I don’t have one or two people walking in one day requesting a speed hump on a street and then a few days later someone comes in to say they want it removed and don’t like it. Without some kind of policy, we would get into the back and forth,” said Mayor Phillip Baulch after the meeting.
He said the speed humps are expected to decrease speeds 10 to 20 miles per hour on average.
Public works will survey streets to determine the recommended placement of the speed humps.
“We’re not going to put them in front of people’s driveways. They’ll remain a certain distance from sections and fire hydrants, and we’ll try to get them under street lights when possible so they’re easy to see. We’ll also have signage notifying the traffic before they get to them coming in both directions,” Baulch said.
Speed humps are normally approximately three inches with a slight slope and aren’t as aggressively designed as speed bumps. The price per speed hump is approximately $1,000.
“I needed all the aldermen on board to know that the city is spending money at the request of the residents so we can put these down on some streets,” Baulch said.
The speed humps will not be placed on major thoroughfares because of emergency vehicle traffic but rather on lesser traveled streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour and lower. Baulch researched National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and department of transportation websites in developing the policy.
“I left it up to the aldermen to determine the percentage of people [who wanted or didn’t want speed humps in an area]. Initially, there was a rule that said 100 percent, and there were a lot of people who wanted them but we couldn’t get everybody on board with that. They chose 60 percent, so that’s the unit of measure we have,” he said.
Sixty percent of residents can sign to have speed humps installed or removed. However, once a speed hump is installed, it will be in place for at least two years unless it’s determined that it poses a safety hazard.
Only one signature will be accepted per address to go towards the needed 60 percent.
After the lists are compiled, city officials will verify names compared to addresses before they’re submitted to the board of aldermen for clarification and approval.
Baulch plans for the city to pursue grant funding in the future for sidewalks.
In other business, the board approved for a multiple sclerosis walk to be held May 21 at Veterans Park.
Aldermen also approved to start the process of deeding a portion of PeopLounger Road to United Furniture Industries and to allow for travel for Joseph Wiygul to attend water school in Biloxi and for Michael Moody and John Bishop to attend the fire chief convention in Vicksburg.