NETTLETON – During its June 5 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to hold a public hearing July 6 at 6:15 p.m. regarding an amendment to the city’s animal control ordinance.
The last time the city’s dog ordinance was amended was in 2019.
Last month, aldermen approved dog registration forms, which are available at no cost at City Hall. Fees will go into effect in January, and registration for dogs will be required once a year.
Information provided will include the owner’s name, address and contact information and the dog’s name, gender, weight, breed, color, age, dates for vaccination/expiration, rabies tag number and whether it is spayed or neutered or not.
Due to the Fourth of July holiday, July’s regular board meeting was rescheduled to July 6.
In other business, aldermen approved a $207,896.63 payment to Eubanks Construction and another $169,076.88 payment to Cook Coggin Engineers, which are both for the city’s water project.
The city is currently undergoing work to replace water lines dating back to 1936 in several areas throughout town.
The yearlong project will focus on areas in the center of Nettleton, which will continue in phases north to Nettleton Primary School, west to Martin Luther King Avenue, east to Finley Avenue and south to Youbet Street.
Aldermen approved a 10-year tax exemption application for Magnum Metals.
The board also approved for Mayor Phillip Baulch, city clerk/Nettleton Main Street director Dana Burcham, farmers market manager Janice Graham and Ward 3 Alderman Eric Moore to attend this week’s Mississippi Main Street awards ceremony in Jackson.
