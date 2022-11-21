NETTLETON – An inventory of city signage and infrastructure is in the works following board of aldermen approval Nov. 7. Board members approved a single-source item purchase of a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping system through Trimble Electric.
“Our goal is to put everything this city is responsible for, from manholes, sewer lines, water lines, fire hydrants, water valves, water meters and signage, to be GIS located. The condition of them, the size of the pipe, the direction of waterflow and everything we know about it will be put in a database,” said Mayor Phillip Baulch after the meeting.
The inventory, which will be accessible by city employees and can be shared with contractors, will offer information to help respond to issues in a more timely manner. It will also help future city employees locate assets after others retire.
"With fire hydrants, it also helps our fire ratings and our fire department," Baulch said.
The GIS mapping was already budgeted for the year, and Baulch said the timing of gathering information coincides with trying to stay ahead of upcoming water projects.
In other business, aldermen approved Cook Coggin Engineers for a sewer revolving fund project. The city is applying for a USDA loan to repair infrastructure issues.
The board also approved to contribute $500 towards its match for a $5,000 Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance community grant for branding. The opportunity came about through Mississippi Main Street.
“They’ll send a team in for about a day and a half who will revamp our whole branding for Main Street and the city to spruce us up and make us look up to date on some things. They’ll meet with business owners and citizens to get their input,” said city clerk Dana Burcham after the meeting.
A resource team will come to the city in 2023, but a date is not scheduled yet.
As far as a new event, the board approved a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade for Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.
In other business, the Jerrell Group was approved for a year-end audit. City leaders also approved to renew a premium contract for Blue Cross Blue Shield and for the purchase of a new phone system, totaling $4,999, through Alarm Securities Inc.
Aldermen tabled an agreement with American Municipal Services regarding a court debt agreement. The matter is expected to be addressed during Dec. 5’s board of aldermen meeting.
A zoning amendment pertaining to area floor plans dealing with the construction of smaller homes was also tabled.
City court clerk Sherry Garrett was recognized for attending a court clerk seminar in Oxford in September.
Aldermen also approved to advertise for a part-time patrol officer for the Nettleton Police Department.
