NETTLETON – The board of aldermen approved a resolution April 6 amending the Fiscal Year ‘20 budget since expenditures and revenues with reserves will exceed original budget appropriations. The budget amendment is standard practice.
Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham said after the meeting adjustments were made to accommodate for grants the city has received. For the current fiscal year, Nettleton has received a Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Heroes grant for various park improvements, a Justice Assistance Grant for in-car laptops for police officers to write e-citations and a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for a generator to be stationary at the Nettleton Fire Department.
In the event of a natural disaster, the generator will be able to provide electricity to City Hall and the Nettleton fire and police departments.