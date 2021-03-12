NETTLETON – During its March 1 meeting, the board of aldermen approved for $2,500 in funding for Nettleton Main Street Association upcoming facade grants, which will help improve the aesthetics of local businesses and overall appearance of town.
“The [Mississippi Main Street] resource came back to give their final report and said to start a facade grant. The central business district is basically what it’s geared to,” said Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham, who is also Nettleton Main Street director. “We appreciate the city giving us the money because it’s getting us started.
The Main Street board was to meet March 8 to discuss further details, including the deadline to apply. The grants will require a match from business owners, and a local interior designer is helping with the effort.
In other business, the board approved to extend the lease for Access Family Health Service’s Nettleton clinic for one year.
Aldermen also approved a resolution regarding the $1.3 million water revenue bond, which is aimed at repairing water lines dating back to 1932.
Board members also approved for the Civitan Club to use Roy Black Park for its April 3 Easter egg hunt. The Easter egg hunt will follow Nettleton Main Street Association’s first Bunny Hop Festival.
Aldermen also approved to get estimates for the demolition of a property alongside Young Avenue and for the eviction at another property alongside Young Avenue. The board also approved to advertise for bids for the city’s lawn maintenance contract.