NETTLETON – During Sept. 5’s board of aldermen meeting, city leaders approved James Malachi Tigrett to install lending libraries at local parks as part of an Eagle Scout project.
Lending libraries, which are often times small glass-front cases, offer people opportunities to take and leave books for others to enjoy. Tigrett stated he’d like to install two or three across town and he’ll appear before the board at a later date to discuss further details.
The board approved the Fiscal Year 2020 tax levy, and no changes are expected for taxpayers.
In other business, aldermen declared an address alongside Peggy Avenue a public nuisance.
Aldermen also approved to pay the annual $1,000 dues to Mississippi Main Street and a $3,500 mobilization fee to Permacorp pertaining to water and sewer for the new medical clinic opening.
The matter of a three-way stop at Maple Road and Finnie Avenue was tabled.