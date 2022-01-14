NETTLETON – The Nettleton Police Department is offering more competitive pay for part-time officers because of board of aldermen action Jan. 3. Following a motion by Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Finch and a second by Ward 4 Alderman Daniel Lee, the board approved to raise the hourly wage to $13.50 per hour.
The previous pay rate for part-time officers was $12.61 per hour.
“We’re just trying to keep up with the Joneses. It’s hard to get officers,” said Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan after the meeting.
He said the department has 10 part-time officers who work different times throughout the month.
In November, the board of aldermen approved pay raises for Nettleton police officers with five-plus years of service. While officers with five years of service received a $1,000 increase, those with 10 years of service received a $1,500 pay increase.
Aldermen also approved a resolution requesting an amendment to MS Code 63-3-519, which deals with police running radar for speeding. Results from the 2020 census indicate Nettleton’s population is slightly lower than 2,000 people.
State law mandates populations of at least 2,000 residents in order to run radar, and the resolution requests for the Mississippi Legislature to amend the code to reflect a population of 1,500.
In other business during last week’s meeting, aldermen approved a letter of intent to purchase a new fire truck. During its December meeting, aldermen approved a resolution dealing with the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Program for the purchase of a new fire truck, and the Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved a similar resolution in September.
Aldermen also approved a contract with Dawn Coon for Jan. 18’s special mayoral election.
The board approved David Swain’s resignation from the board of adjustments.
Last week’s meeting was adjourned in memory of former alderman John Charles Morris.