NETTLETON – During its Aug. 5 meeting, the board of aldermen approved the purchase of laptops and software to enable Nettleton police officers access to scan drivers’ licenses and print out tickets from their patrol cars.
According to city clerk Dana Burcham, the purchase of the six laptops with adapters and eCITE software totals approximately $25,000. The city will only have to pay approximately $3,000 due to other funding sources.
Officers will not have to write tickets by hand with the new technology.
In other business, the board changed the September’s meeting date to Sept. 5 due to Labor Day. Public hearings set for that meeting will pertain to the next fiscal year’s budget and tax levy at 6 p.m. and amending the zoning ordinance at 6:15 p.m.
Aldermen approved the purchase of 12 tiger flags for downtown from the Nettleton Booster Club for $120.
The board also approved an all-way stop for the intersection of Pecan and Main streets.
It also approved for library rental fees to be changed to $50, plus a refundable $25 deposit for the rental of the rooms for a two-hour maximum. For more than two hours, the rate is $125 along with a refundable $25 deposit.