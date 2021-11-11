NETTLETON – Nettleton police officers with five-plus years of service will receive pay increases following board of aldermen action Nov. 1.
Officers with five years of service will receive a $1,000 pay increase, and officers with 10 years of service will receive a $1,500 pay increase.
“This will be for the good. They don’t make enough money. It’s hard to find good officers. With most, if they have a good job, they don’t want to leave,” said Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan after the meeting.
Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Finch made the motion, which was seconded by Ward 3 Alderman Eric Moore. It passed unanimously.
In a separate police matter, aldermen approved the low quote of $6,506.92 for the purchase of body cameras through Wolfcom. The board also approved to hire Desiree Kershner as a part-time police officer.
In other business, aldermen approved Cook Coggin Engineers for engineering services associated with a Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant the city is in the process of applying for to help alleviate flooding issues in town. The city’s pre-application was approved.
Aldermen also adopted an ordinance pertaining to a mobile food truck vendors ordinance, extending the timeframe transient vendor licenses for food trucks are honored.
A business owner alongside Young Avenue is interested in having regular food truck events downtown, and the new ordinance will honor the transient vendor licenses for one year rather than just 90 days after the fee is paid.
The ordinance does not apply to merchant vendors who set up pop-up shops.
The board also approved an amendment to the city’s procedural ordinance when it comes to speaking at board meetings. Moving forward, each person interested in participating in public comments must notify the city clerk on or before the Thursday before board meetings by 4 p.m.
People must provide their name and purpose they wish to speak about in order to be placed on the agenda. Those participating in public comments will also have a time limit of five minutes unless further time is granted by the board of aldermen.
All remarks shall be addressed to the board as a whole and not to any person. According to the amendment, any person who has the floor shall not be permitted to enter into any discussion or ask questions of a board member either directly or through a member of the board without permission from the mayor or presiding officer.
Following Oct. 30’s dedication of Nettleton’s new mural depicting several historic themes, aldermen approved for Tombigbee Electric to install lighting for it. The mural, painted by artist Tony Bullard, is on the side of the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library.
Aldermen officially approved the upcoming Light Up Nettleton event for Nov. 27. The Nettleton Main Street event, being held at 5 p.m., coincides with Shop Small Saturday.
In another Nettleton Main Street-related matter, JJ Birks was approved for its board of directors.
The board of aldermen also accepted a renewal of Blue Cross Blue Shield premiums to city employees’ health insurance.