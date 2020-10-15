NETTLETON – During its Oct. 5 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to purchase a new vehicle for the Nettleton Police Department. The city will purchase a 2021 Chevy Tahoe on state contract price from Roger-Dabbs Chevrolet.
The city already had funds budgeted for new police vehicles and additionally, it received COVID-19 funding. After Nettleton receives those reimbursement funds, it will discuss the purchase of a second vehicle.
In other business, the board approved to donate $1,000 to the Nettleton Main Street Association. In a related matter, the city approved to purchase the Scott Laney building alongside Main Street.
The building is the first one purchased through the small municipalities grant the city received through the Mississippi Development Authority last year.
Aldermen also approved for city clerk Dana Burcham to attend an upcoming city clerk conference in Jackson. Additionally, Lee Bowdrey was approved to represent the city for the 2020 regional hazard mitigation plan.
Court clerk Sherry Garrett was also recognized for attending a court clerk seminar in September held through Zoom.