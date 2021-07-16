NETTLETON – During its first meeting July 7, Nettleton’s new administration approved to rehire its city employees for the current term. The board action is common when new administrations take office.
Members of the board of aldermen also approved the hiring of two part-time police officers, Kevin Kimbrough and Patrick Wallace.
Aflac was approved as the new carrier for vision and life insurance for Nettleton employees. A franchise fee for MaxxSouth was also approved.
Aldermen approved final resolutions approving 10-year tax exemptions for HomeStretch, United Furniture Industries and Magnum Metals.
The board approved travel for aldermen Jeff Finch, Levi Lee, Herbert Arnold and Eric Moore to attend the upcoming Mississippi Municipal League conference in Biloxi. Arnold and Moore were also approved as the city’s voting delegates for the conference.