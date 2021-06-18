mcj-2021-06-16-news-nettleton-aldermen

By Monroe Journal

NETTLETON – During its June 7 meeting, the board of aldermen approved a resolution authorizing the sale and issuance of a loan anticipation for water infrastructure improvements. It will be administered through the United States Department of Agriculture.

The action is in regards to a project to replace water lines dating back to the 1930s.

In other business, sewer bids on Maple Road were taken under advisement. Paul Smithey submitted a bid for $98,350, and Eubanks submitted a bid for $175,000.

The board’s July meeting was rescheduled from its tradition first Monday of the month to July 7 due to July 5 being a state holiday.

Aldermen also approved resolutions for 10-year tax exemptions for Homestretch, United Furniture Industries and Magnum Metals.

Additionally, the board approved a title search and deed for the purchase of property for Sammy and Julie Raper.

 

