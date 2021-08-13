Nettleton aldermen approve senior parade, block party By Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Aug 13, 2021 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nettleton High School seniors make their way down Highway 6 on their first day back to school through a parade approved by the board of aldermen. RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe JournalNETTLETON – During its Aug. 2 meeting, board of aldermen approved action gave way for Nettleton High School’s Class of 2022 to make some senior memories.Board members approved for a senior class parade the first day of school, Aug. 5, and also a senior class block party on Young Avenue Aug. 27 – the same day as the Paint the Town Red and Blue event.In other business, board members approved Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. as the date and time for a public hearing for Nettleton’s Fiscal Year ’21-’22 public hearing.Aldermen also approved for Sherry Garrett to attend a court clerk seminar in Philadelphia and for city clerk Dana Burcham to attend the Jim Ingrams Institute of Leadership.The board also approved to advertise for bids for a sewer project on Tupelo Avenue and for the purchase of a Ford F350 on state contract pricing for the upcoming fiscal year.Aldermen approved for the city to mow an overgrown property alongside Young Avenue, with the cost to be assessed back to the property owner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alderman Nettleton High School Board Member School Politics Law Senior Class Block Party Dana Burcham Sherry Garrett Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 75° Partly Cloudy Amory, MS (38821) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 7:23 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News Amory aldermen approve property cleanups, hire of public works laborers 46 min ago News Nettleton aldermen approve senior parade, block party 46 min ago News Aberdeen aldermen discuss school board seat, speeding 46 min ago News ICC fall semester registration to continue through Aug. 20 22 hrs ago Sports Championship contender: Nettleton’s Hall enjoys national title runnerup with Jones Aug 12, 2021 Sports Smithville’s Spann takes over as Noles’ head baseball coach Aug 12, 2021 Latest News Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot