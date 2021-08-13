mcj-2021-08-11-news-nettleton-aldermen

Nettleton High School seniors make their way down Highway 6 on their first day back to school through a parade approved by the board of aldermen.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

Monroe Journal

NETTLETON – During its Aug. 2 meeting, board of aldermen approved action gave way for Nettleton High School’s Class of 2022 to make some senior memories.

Board members approved for a senior class parade the first day of school, Aug. 5, and also a senior class block party on Young Avenue Aug. 27 – the same day as the Paint the Town Red and Blue event.

In other business, board members approved Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. as the date and time for a public hearing for Nettleton’s Fiscal Year ’21-’22 public hearing.

Aldermen also approved for Sherry Garrett to attend a court clerk seminar in Philadelphia and for city clerk Dana Burcham to attend the Jim Ingrams Institute of Leadership.

The board also approved to advertise for bids for a sewer project on Tupelo Avenue and for the purchase of a Ford F350 on state contract pricing for the upcoming fiscal year.

Aldermen approved for the city to mow an overgrown property alongside Young Avenue, with the cost to be assessed back to the property owner.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus