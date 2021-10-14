NETTLETON – A profitable Town Creek Festival is helping make a downtown lighting project a reality. Lights being strung over Young Avenue are part of a partnership between the city and Main Street association, and during its Oct. 4 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to pay for Liberty Electric to do the installation.
The Nettleton Main Street Association was anticipated to vote on its share of the cost of lights during its meeting earlier this week.
Nettleton City Clerk and Main Street Director Dana Burcham expects for the string lights to be installed ahead of Nov. 29’s Nettleton Christmas parade. Main Street’s share of the cost is $5,454, and the city’s share is $3,550.
In another Main Street-related matter, aldermen approved to set a public hearing for Nov. 1 at 6:15 p.m. regarding transient vendors. Burcham said a Young Avenue business owner suggested having a weekly food truck Friday event downtown.
“State law says you can get a transient vendor license that covers the food trucks that’s $250, which is only good for 90 days. You can do it for another $25 for 90 more days,” she said.
Aldermen are considering voting on a change the city’s ordinance to allow food truck privilege licenses to be valid for a year. Nettleton is taking ideas from Saltillo’s ordinance regarding food trucks.
During the September Nettleton Board of Aldermen meeting, flooding concerns were a point of discussion, and the city is applying for a Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant to address them. If awarded, it would require a 25 percent city match from the city.
Aldermen approved last week to advertise for engineering procurement for the grant.
Following an executive session, aldermen approved to purchase NEXTRAQ for the Nettleton Police Department. The company provides a number of services such as vehicle tracking, maintenance monitoring and dashcams.
In other business, the board approved a $15 per month increase for the board adjustments. Aldermen accepted the high bid of $1,500 from J&A Towing for a 1985 fire truck.
Aldermen also approved for Burcham to attend a city clerks’ conference in Flowood, for Joseph Wiygul to attend sewer training in Tupelo and for Michael Moody and John Robert Bishop to attend a fire chiefs’ conference in Greenville.