NETTLETON – During its April 5 meeting, the board of aldermen took action to try securing the former Dollar General building alongside Will Robbins Highway. Board members approved to get quotes to secure the building.
The building has been vacant since summer 2016, and people have vandalized it.
Dollar General moved into the former Walmart Neighborhood Market building in 2016.
In other business, the board approved to purchase cyber liability insurance through Mississippi Municipal Service Company.
Aldermen also approved to extend a janitorial contract with Terry Hunter for one year and for Joseph Wiygul to attend waste water training in Biloxi.