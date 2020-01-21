NETTLETON – During its Jan. 6 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to advertise for bids for park improvements, which includes construction of a splash pad.
In November, the city was awarded a Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Hero grant totaling $97,366 for the splash pad and restrooms at Veterans Park and a pavilion at Roy Black Park.
According to city clerk Dana Burcham, aldermen will open bids at their Feb. 3 meeting.
A previous Healthy Hero grant funded fitness equipment, walking tracks and a pavilion at Nettleton parks. Also through the grant, Nettleton police officers have led exercises with Nettleton Primary School students to promote healthy living.
The city has until December to complete the project.
City leaders met with Mississippi Main Street Association representatives prior to last week’s meeting to discuss a proposal dealing with a designated status with the entity.
In November, Burcham announced Nettleton received a small municipalities grant from the Mississippi Development Authority totaling $80,000, which will be used for revitalization alongside Young Avenue.
“If we get Mississippi Main Street to come in, they’ll have a team to look at what we need to do to revitalize all of that,” she said. “We’re working with MDA now to get the figures straight so they can work with us.”
The scope of the project includes purchasing and renovating several vacant buildings.
City officials are working with the budget through the grant to make Mississippi Main Street’s inclusion part of the project. The grant requires a 10 percent match from the city.
The deadline to complete the downtown project is September 2021.
In other business, aldermen approved travel for Daniel Vaughn to attend water school in Jackson, Dana Burcham to attend a city clerk conference in St. Louis and Joseph Beasley to attend National Incident-Based Reporting System training in Pearl.
The board approved to advertise for the sale of two city properties alongside Will Robbins and an alley on Front Street. Burcham said the two properties would be used for commercial purposes.
Aldermen also approved to research placing various signs alongside Burt Street and Metts and Buchanan roads.