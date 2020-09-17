NETTLETON – Signs honoring Bill Hall, formerly of the MLB, and Jason Fergusson, who played in the NFL, will soon have a new neighbor following action taken at the Sept. 3 board of aldermen meeting.
The board approved to purchase a sign honoring Dr. Teneeshia Jones-Boyd, a Nettleton High School graduate who went on to be on the track and field teams at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Ole Miss. Additionally, she went professional as a member of the Nike Team and participated in the World Games in Beijing, China and the 2000 Olympic trials in Sacramento, California.
She is an eight-time All-American, a 2008 inductee to the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame and a member of the SEC Women’s Legends Class of 2019.
Jones-Boyd holds several records at Ole Miss, including the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles for indoor and outdoor and 60- and 100-meter hurdles for indoor competition, according to the school’s athletic department.
There is no timeline of when the sign will be installed and dedicated.
In other business, aldermen approved to execute a title search for the purchase of a building owned by Scott Laney alongside Main Street. The purchase is part of the city’s ongoing plan to revitalize its downtown.
Nettleton was awarded an $80,000 small municipalities grant through the Mississippi Development Authority last year to go towards the project, which includes purchasing and renovating vacant properties.
Nettleton Main Street is working with Mississippi Main Street on the revitalization.