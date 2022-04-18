Last week, the Nettleton Board of Aldermen approved to apply for the third round of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Hero grant. Previous grant awards helped provide for various park improvements, such as funds for Veterans Park's splash pad.
NETTLETON – During its April 4 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to apply for grant funds to help with severe weather safety and also playground and physical fitness equipment at Roy Black Park.
The city will pursue a third round of a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant that has provided for several improvements at local parks in recent years.
Nettleton was first awarded a Healthy Heroes grant in 2018, which totaled approximately $49,000 and provided for fitness equipment at Veterans and Causey parks, in addition to walking tracks at both parks and a pavilion at Veterans Park.
In 2020, the city received a second grant totaling approximately $97,000 to go towards Veterans Park’s splash pad, restrooms at the park and a pavilion at Roy Black Park.
Through the grant, Nettleton firefighters and police officers obligated to leading fitness training with local elementary school students.
Following board action last week, the city will also apply for funds for three safe rooms through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. If awarded, the shelters will be placed on the corners of Martin Luther King Avenue and Clay Street and Green Avenue and at Roy Black Park.
After the meeting, city clerk Dana Burcham said the potential new shelters will be required to be American Disability Act-complaint and have restrooms. Nettleton already has seven public storm shelters.
During the meeting, Mayor Phillip Baulch gathered input from aldermen to draft a proposed speed bump policy for the city.
Outside of the meeting, Ward 3 Alderman Eric Moore wanted to thank everyone who volunteered during the recent community cleanup.
In other business, aldermen approved the standard allowance option for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, meaning the city can use funding for general use for revenue loss.
The board approved for Three Rivers Planning and Development District to evaluate the city’s redistricting plan following results from the latest census report.
Aldermen approved to table the removal of stop signs alongside Mikado Street and revisit the matter during their May meeting. In a separate matter, the board did not deed PeopLounger Road to United Furniture.
In other business, aldermen approved for Burcham to attend economic vitality training in Greenville and for police chief Gary Monaghan to attend the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police convention in Biloxi.
The board also approved to amend the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget.