NETTLETON – As more cities are scheduling community events, Nettleton is no exception. During its May 3 meeting, the board of aldermen approved five Nettleton Main Street-driven events, including the official opening of the town’s splash pad at Veterans Park.
As of print deadline, the dedication was scheduled for May 15, but the city public works department was waiting on parts to be shipped in order to repair damage caused during the wintertime.
In November 2019, the city was awarded a Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Hero grant for park improvements, which included funds for the splash pad’s construction.
As far as other upcoming events approved at last week’s meeting, there will be fireworks and a movie in the park to celebrate the Fourth of July. While no firm date has been scheduled yet, Nettleton Main Street members will decide on when it will be held.
Also this summer, local businesses will host a Christmas in July open house July 24.
There will be a citywide cleanup day Sept. 25, and the Town Creek Festival will be held Oct. 2. This year’s festival will include a 5K and a soap box derby.
In related Town Creek Festival action, aldermen approved for a special exception for the sale and consumption of beer at the Town Creek Festival. Ward 3 Alderman Iry Gladney voted against the item.
In other business, the board approved to apply for three public storm shelters through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
The city already has seven public storm shelters.
“It seems like every time we have a tornado warning, they fill up quick and we run out of room for people,” Burcham said.
Board members approved to apply for a Justice Assistance Grant for the purchase of body cameras for the Nettleton Police Department.
There is a 25 percent match required for the purchase of the storm shelter, with the remaining 75 percent of the cost covered by the grant.
Aldermen also approved the resignation of Sherrod Bowen from the NPD and the hiring of Rahn Giddens as a patrolman.
Aldermen approved to advertise for bids for repair of the street sweeper. They also approved for Michael Moody to attend the statewide fire chief’s convention in Biloxi and for Burcham to attend Main Street organizational training in Hattiesburg.
The board also approved to surplus two computers.