NETTLETON – The board of aldermen took action on a number of items Feb. 6 regarding a water project to replace lines in the center part of town dating back to the 1930s. There was no protest to the project.
The city was awarded funding for the improvements in November through the Mississippi Municipality & County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. Last week, aldermen approved a resolution to issue a revenue bond not to exceed $2 million for the difference in cost.
Eubank Construction, which was approved for the project, submitted the low bid of $2,719,535.
In a related matter, aldermen approved a railroad permit fee with BNSF for the improvements, with fees to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In a separate improvement matter, board members approved a payment to Sanderson Construction for work to the building located at 237 Main St. The project to renovate a former barbershop is funded by a previously awarded small municipalities grant through the Mississippi Development Authority.
In other business, the board approved Tyler Franks as a full-time police officer and Kenneth Vaxter as a part-time officer.
Aldermen also approved to hire gateway program employees through a partnership with Itawamba Community College and Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
Board members also approved to declare a property alongside Clay Street as a public nuisance. It’s condemned with an order to repair or demolish the structure. If work doesn’t begin before March 6, the city will clear the site in accordance to state statute.
Aldermen approved a phone service contract with NUSO and contract extension with Buddy Coggin for lawn maintenance.
The board also approved Nettleton Main Street’s schedule of community events for the year. In other Main Street business, Jessica Cresap was approved to its board of directors.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Wednesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
