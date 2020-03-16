NETTLETON – During its March 2 meeting, the board of aldermen approved the low bid of $7,444 from Beans Construction to build a pavilion at Roy Black Park. The project is part of Nettleton’s ongoing park improvements, which include a splash pad at Veterans Park.
During its February meeting, aldermen approved a bid from J.A. Dawson & Company of Pelham, Alabama for the splash pad construction.
In Nettleton Main Street Association action, Willie Lockett, Christy Minich, Katie McGinnis, Rachele Moore, Chris Monteith and Julie Raper were approved as members for its board of directors.
Aldermen approved 10-year tax exemptions for Magnum Metals, United Furniture Industries and HomeStretch. Ward 4 Alderman Daniel Lee voted against each of the tax exemptions.
Following an executive session, aldermen voted to reject all bids on pieces of city property and readvertise them. The parcels include .05 acre of Alley Way and .42 and .74 acres alongside Will Robbins Highway.
The board approved the Civitan Club’s Easter egg hunt, which will be held April 11 at Roy Black Park.
A contract with Monroe County regarding fire protection was also approved.
Mayor Mem Riley was approved to get quotes for LED lighting at City Hall.
In other business, aldermen approved for Riley and Ward 3 Alderman Iry L. Gladney to attend the Mississippi Municipal League Conference in Biloxi.
A lawn maintenance contract was awarded to Buddy Coggin, who presented the low bid of $940 per month for the period of April through September.