NETTLETON – Mixing board discussion with input from local business owners, aldermen decided July 6 to strongly urge people to wear masks in businesses via the city’s Facebook page as opposed to officially adopting such regulations.
Both Tupelo and Verona have mandated wearing masks inside businesses as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, and Nettleton city attorney Gary Carnathan presented a modified version of Tupelo’s policy to the board.
“It puts emphasis on the owner of a business – who doesn’t have on a face mask that they can’t come in,” he said in presenting the potential policy. “The intent of this ordinance is voluntary compliance. By that, they’re not going to charge Gary Carnathan for not wearing a face mask.”
Local business representatives present voiced their stance on the issue.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea as far as tax dollar purposes are concerned. Most of us have to follow state recommendation and even in my situation, with a brand name, we’re at a point where we make everyone inside our establishment wear masks,” said Sonic manager Kevin Killough. “I think we need tax revenue versus saying, ‘Hey, don’t come in here,’ because we’re going to offend a bunch of people.”
Shorty’s Style Shop owner Julie Raper explained the rigorous mandates the barbershop end of her business has to follow, including employees wearing masks and gloves to cut hair and customers wearing makes in order to get haircuts.
“I believe in government and I believe you should follow your government’s rules. If y’all made a rule, we should follow it. No, I do not like wearing a mask all day. I do not like wearing gloves, but it is an executive order,” she said. “You would not believe the business I’ve lost, but thank you, Jesus, I’ve been blessed enough with new customers and people who are faithful to me and come back because it would’ve hurt my business.”
After discussion, city officials chose to strongly recommend for people to wear masks rather than make it a mandatory rule.
In a related pandemic matter, the board approved for the city’s park and recreation department to move forward with football and soccer seasons for the late summer and fall. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines must be followed.
Alderman-at-large Thomas Adams asked if the city could purchase hand sanitizer for restrooms, and it was said there is already some there. The board is expected to revisit how to approach concession stands during its August meeting.
In other business, the board approved for speed bumps to be installed on Finley Avenue, along with signage warning drivers of them. Adams has received several complaints about speeding on the road.
There was question about a four-way stop being installed at the intersection of Martin Luther King Avenue and Clay Street, but the matter was tabled to August’s meeting.
In giving updates, Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said his department issued 34 citations, totaling $4,281.25 for the previous month.