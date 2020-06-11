NETTLETON – The end of the board of aldermen’s June 1 meeting shifted from City Hall to Veterans Park for city officials to discuss placement for the city’s splash pad.
The city was awarded a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant last year for its construction.
City clerk Dana Burcham said after the meeting the splash pad will be located on the back side of the park.
The approximate BCBS $97,000 grant is providing for other park improvements, including restrooms at Veterans Park and a pavilion at Roy Black Park. All work must be completed by December.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved for a parade to be held June 16 at 6 p.m. in honor of Nettleton High School’s Class of 2020. The parade will cover the same route as the Christmas parade.
The school’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for June 26.
In other business, aldermen approved an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance allowing certain types of accessory structures without special exception.
“When we passed the new zoning ordinance, it said anybody who wanted to get a storage shed of any kind had to go before the board of adjustments,” Burcham said. “Now you don’t have to go before the board of adjustments on storm shelters, detached carports and accessory buildings less than 250 square feet. Those are the three that are excluded from special exceptions.”
Aldermen accepted the low bid of $36,430 from Stuart C. Irby for a generator. They also accepted the low bid of $28,300 from Liberty Electric for its installation. In the event of a natural disaster, the generator will be able to provide electricity to City Hall and the Nettleton fire and police departments.
The board approved for the city to apply for a Justice Assistance Grant to purchase body armor and tasers for the Nettleton Police Department.
In other business, the board approved 10-year tax exemptions for expansions at HomeStretch Furniture and United Furniture Industries.
In preparation for the Mississippi Municipal League convention later this year, Mayor Mem Riley was approved as a voting delegate, with Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Finch as Nettleton’s alternate.