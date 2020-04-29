Nettleton and Amory high schools have set dates for their graduation ceremonies.
Nettleton’s graduation will be held June 26 at 7 p.m. at Jack Carlisle Field. According to district superintendent Tim Dickerson, the high school will give guidance on how many people may attend per graduate by June 12, adding limits will be based on the health department recommendations pertaining to social distancing for that time period.
In the event the pandemic guidelines don’t allow for the event to be held on that date, alternate dates and measures will be considered.
Nettleton’s senior class will have a closed graduation practice session June 25 at 10 a.m., which is restricted to graduates and school staff only.
Amory High School’s graduation ceremony is planned for July 30 at 8 p.m. at the school’s football field. Graduation practice will be held at 9 a.m. the same day.
Aberdeen High School previously announced its graduation, will be held May 21 at 8 p.m. through a drive-in movie-style showing in the parking lot. People will have to stay in their cars unless social distancing rules change before then.
Each senior will be filmed earlier in the month walking across the stage and receiving his or her diploma with a limited number of family members present.
Video clips, along with speeches, will be edited together for the public showing May 21.