People will have the opportunities to shop local this weekend as two local Main Street associations are coordinating their annual Christmas open houses.
Amory Main Street Christmas Open House and Cider Sip will be held Nov. 13 and 14. Nov. 13’s hours are from 4 until 8 p.m., while Nov. 14’s hours are from 1 until 5 p.m.
Stores throughout downtown and alongside Highway 278 will participate, and several restaurants will be open as well.
“We are busy bringing you lots of fun this season. You don’t want to miss our annual Christmas open house and Cider Sip,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
Participating businesses will offer special discounts, and shoppers can register to win a Main Street gift basket when they spend $75 or more in a participating business.
“We encourage everyone to shop local this year and support your small businesses. Avoid shipping delays by shopping local,” Riddle said.
In conjunction with Christmas open house, there will be a Merry & Bright Movie Night event Nov. 13 at Frisco Park sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of Amory, Amory Main Street and the Amory Parks and Recreation Department featuring a free showing of “Polar Express.”
More information about the event is in this week’s Monroe Journal.
Nettleton Main Street will host the city’s open house Nov. 14 from 1 until 5 p.m. Businesses throughout town will offer discounts, refreshments and promotions, and restaurants will also be open also.
“We’re just trying to promote shopping local. We have four new businesses and we hope to have more,” said Zach Cresap of the Nettleton Main Street Board of Directors.
Participating businesses include Flower Garden, Mockingbird Monograms, Pure Brew, Netty Nutrition, South, Simplicity, Shorty's Style Shop, Twisted Sisterz, Hometown Market and Wild Flowers.
The two Christmas open houses are Amory and Nettleton’s first holiday events of the season.