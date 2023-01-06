NETTLETON – During its Jan. 5 meeting, the board of aldermen approved the purchase of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) water meters, which will provide an automated reading system.
According to city clerk Dana Burcham, the city is not purchasing the full amount of AMI water meters at one time but rather several at a time. The first set of meters will be placed sporadically throughout the city.
Consolidated Pipe, which submitted the low bid of $49,310, was approved for the purchase. It’s unknown when the AMI meters be installed and go live.
Aldermen also approved an amendment to the city’s job description for police officers, removing the requirement they have to have three years experience before being hired.
In a related matter, aldermen tabled the hire of a part-time patrolman for the Nettleton Police Department.
The board approved a request for cash for a drawdown of $10,000 from the city’s small municipalities grant through the Mississippi Development Authority for a payment to Sanderson Construction for work to renovate the former barber shop building at 237 Main St.
Aldermen also approved a travel request for Burcham to attend a statewide Main Street directors retreat in Cleveland.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.