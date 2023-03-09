NETTLETON – A wish list item Nettleton city officials have had for the past three years is coming to a reality following a $199,850 Blue Cross & Blue Shield farmers market grant.
After the city received notification of the grant last week, plans are underway to form a committee and go through the bidding process for a farmers market pavilion, a live performance stage and a building for restrooms, storage and concessions for Nettleton Main Street.
It will be located at Memorial Park alongside Young Avenue.
“I think it’s going to be really good for the town. We’re going to call it Farmers Depot. We’re a railroad town so we’ll probably incorporate something dealing with the railroad into the design,” said Mayor Philip Baulch. “My main goal is to get a structure down on paper and get viable bids.”
The pavilion is planned to be a 40-foot-by-60-foot structure, and it will serve as a centerpiece for downtown.
“We have more events now and with all the performers, we’ll have a better place for them,” said Nettleton Main Street Director/City Clerk Dana Burcham.
A committee will help solidify the farmers market’s rules and regulations, and city officials have already been in communication with the Mississippi State Extension Service and the Mississippi State Department of Health to assist in its development.
Baulch and Burcham said the Nettleton School District will also be incorporated with the farmers market.
“Some of the people willing to serve on the committee want to help teach younger people about gardening. We’re trying to cultivate the kids,” Baulch said.
Burcham added family farmers need the community’s support, and farmers markets help provide more access to fresh produce.
“It’s a way to connect with the community and get back to small town life,” Burcham said.
As far as the timing, construction will potentially begin this summer, following the bidding process for the structure and formation of the committee this spring.
Nettleton has benefited from several rounds of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Hometown Heroes grant, which has provided for playground equipment, a splash pad, pavilions and restrooms at city parks.
