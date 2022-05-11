NETTLETON – Last week, the City of Nettleton received notification it will receive a $93,017 grant through the third round of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Heroes program. Funding will provide for Smart Play treetop structural playground equipment and three exercise stations at Roy Black Park.
Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham anticipates the equipment to be installed in October. Part of the grant requires a partnership with the Nettleton police and fire departments leading exercises at Nettleton Primary School.
“The school program starts in August. It will rotate each month, and the police will do it one month and the fire department will do it the next month. They’ll do pushups, jumping jacks and arm circles. They’ve also got posters and materials to hand out for healthy eating. Each participating student will also get an ‘I’m a Healthy Hero’ sticker provided by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation,” Burcham said.
The program will kick off with a walk through the school campus led by first responders and the Healthy Heroes banner. Grades kindergarten through three will participate in the program.
The city has received two other rounds of Blue Cross Blue Shield grants in 2018 and 2020 totaling $146,000. They have provided for fitness equipment, walking tracks, restrooms, pavilions and a splash pad at Nettleton’s three parks.
The city plans to seek an additional grant options through Blue Cross Blue Shield in the future.