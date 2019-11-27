NETTLETON – A boost from a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant will help with Nettleton’s continued park improvements. City clerk Dana Burcham received confirmation last week of a $97,366 BCBS Health Hero grant, which will go towards a splash pad and restrooms at Veterans Park and a pavilion at Roy Black Park.
“We’re excited about it. We definitely needed a splash pad. It’s something for the kids to do,” she said.
The board of aldermen approved to move forward with applying for the grant in October. The latest grant is round two of a BCBS Healthy Hero grant. The first one awarded to the city last year went towards fitness equipment at Causey and Veteran parks, walking tracks and a pavilion.
Additionally, Nettleton police officers have gone to the primary school to lead exercises with students.
Burcham said the next step is for the board of aldermen to accept bids for the splash pad and restrooms, and the city has a year to complete the project. City officials are anticipated to have the funds in hand next month.