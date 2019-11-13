NETTLETON – Progress began to move quickly last week on a project to replace all of the city’s water lines that date back 84 years and provide service for future development. During its Nov. 4 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to take action to move forward with the project’s planning phase and two days later, the city was approved for funding through the USDA Command Program Application Processing program.
According to Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham, the program will provide for a $768,00 grant and a $1.52 million loan to provide for not only replacement of water lines installed in 1935 but to provide for water service to an area on the other side of Highway 45 near Magnum Metals and Nettleton Hardware to accommodate for more potential growth.
“Nettleton is on the move. The aldermen are getting things done,” she said.
By current estimations, the cost of the entire project is approximately $2 million.
To replace all of the city’s water lines dating back to 1935, it would require 3,000 feet of eight-inch pipe and 13,300 feet of six-inch pipe. It would require 10,000 feet of 12-inch pipe and 1,600 feet of eight-inch pipe to service the area on the other side of the bypass.
The cost to replace the city’s water lines, alone, is approximately $990,000.
Burcham said city water rates increased two years ago, creating $40,000 in extra income per year for the department. The good portion of the extra income has been devoted to maintenance on the older water lines. After the general obligation bond is paid off in 2022, the city will save $30,000 per year.
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was present at last week’s board of aldermen meeting to explain a state law explaining that his organization does not have jurisdiction inside city limits regarding water systems, but rather rural water associations.
He has expressed his willingness to help the city with the water issue on his own time.
The board of aldermen had a scheduled meeting with representatives with Cook Coggin Engineers Nov. 13 to discuss details of the project. Burcham said the preliminary planning process, which includes approval of documents and engineering specs, to take 90 to 120 days.
In a separate matter, Burcham said the city received an $80,000 small municipalities grant through the Mississippi Development Authority for its downtown revitalization project.
The board of aldermen approved to apply for the grant in July, and funding is meant to purchase and renovate several vacant buildings alongside Young Avenue to boost economic development.
The total scope of the project, when originally presented this summer, was $266,000.
There is no timeline as of now for the start of the revitalization project, but the first step is a vision plan through the Mississippi Main Street Association.
The grant requires a 10 percent match.
In other business during last week’s meeting, aldermen approved the rezoning for 110 Word Dr. from an R-2 to an R-4 to allow for converting a former daycare into an apartment complex.
In other business, Joseph Wiygul was approved to attend a water training workshop in Tupelo. Burcham was approved to attend a city clerk conference in Jackson.
Aldermen approved the resignation of Tyler Conwill from the Nettleton Police Department and approved for Levi Inmon to be moved from a part-time to full-time police officer.