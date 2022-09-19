NETTLETON – During its Sept. 1 meeting, the board of aldermen approved a contract to renovate a former barbershop alongside Main Street, which hasn’t been used since 2004. The project is part of a small municipalities grant the city previously received through the Mississippi Development Authority.
“We should start construction on it soon. It’s like an incubator. We bought it to redo so a business can go in there,” said Nettleton City Clerk/Main Street Director Dana Burcham after the meeting.
Aldermen awarded the contract to Rick Sanderson for work at 237 Main St. He presented the low bid.
The scope of the renovation includes plumbing and concrete work; new doors and windows; new lighting and plumbing fixtures; and awnings, among other additions.
In other business, the city approved an amendment for garbage rates. Whereas the old rates were $12 per month for residences and $14 per month for commercial customers, the new rates are $16 for residential customers and $20 for commercial accounts.
The city will use the Monroe County Solid Waste Department for its collections.
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved increased rates in August for solid waste customers. Fuel costs have posed issues, and during the Aug. 5 supervisors meeting, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richard said it was almost taking general fund money to subsidize solid waste.
The city advertised for garbage collection services in July since its current contract with Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC ends on Oct. 1. Bids received were 73, 75 and 91 percent higher than the rates Nettleton citizens previously paid. As in comparison, Monroe County was able to provide the service at a much lower rate, which was 35 percent higher compared to the previous rates.
The city provides service for brushes and limbs, which is included in the rates.
The board also approved an interlocal agreement with Lee County Communications for dispatching emergency calls for the city. It’s a continuance of a central dispatch system for 911 calls.
In applying for American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Mississippi Municipal and County Water Infrastructure grant through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, aldermen approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Phillip Baulch as the representative.
In a related matter, the board approved Cook Coggin Engineers for services for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Aldermen also approved for a three-way stop to be placed at West Main Street and Martin Luther King Avenue and for the removal of one nearby at West Main Street and Pecan Avenue.
The board approved a motion for the dedication of Green Street by Stephen Shackleford. The private road wasn’t up to specifications, and Shackleford made repairs in order to deed it to the city for it to be improved.
