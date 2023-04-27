mcj-2023-04-26-news-nettleton-water

A project map shows the area where water lines will be replaced throughout Nettleton. The city has planned for the past few years to replace lines dating back to 1936, and work was scheduled to begin this week. 

NETTLETON – It’s been 87 years since main water lines were installed in the center of the city and for the next year, they’ll be replaced. The water project culminates plans that have been in the works for the past few years to replace the lines dating back to 1936.

Newsletters

Recommended for you