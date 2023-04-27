A project map shows the area where water lines will be replaced throughout Nettleton. The city has planned for the past few years to replace lines dating back to 1936, and work was scheduled to begin this week.
NETTLETON – It’s been 87 years since main water lines were installed in the center of the city and for the next year, they’ll be replaced. The water project culminates plans that have been in the works for the past few years to replace the lines dating back to 1936.
“Please bear with us. At times, we could have interruption of service or discolored water but when everything is said and done, everyone will have better water serves across town. We hope to have few disruptions in the next year,” said Mayor Phillip Baulch.
Improvements include increasing water volume and updating several fire hydrants – steps that are beneficial for the city’s fire rating, which is currently a 6.
“We hope to increase the city’s fire ratings. Water supply is a big part of it,” Baulch said.
From the center of Nettleton, work will continue in phases north to Nettleton Primary School, west to Martin Luther King Avenue, east to Finley Avenue and south to Youbet Street.
The contractor, Eubanks Construction, has material spread out in places throughout the city and will address specific areas before moving to the next ones.
Along with this project, public works will be GIS mapping the size and location of water lines and direction of flow, along with city assets, in order to keep a record.
Following the water line replacement project, a sewer project is planned for some areas throughout Nettleton.
Baulch hopes for more city streets to be paved once these projects are completed.
Aside from water improvements, the board of aldermen approved Jason Lessel and Melvin Burks as animal control officers following an executive session of April’s meeting. The city is expected to revise its dog ordinance in the future.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved Eric Shumpert’s request to host a kids day at Roy Black Park on July 15.
