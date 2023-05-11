NETTLETON – As city officials continue to research details of a new dog ordinance, the board of aldermen approved new registration forms for dogs during its May 2 meeting.
Registration will be once per year, and fees will not go into effect until January 2024. However, people can begin registering their dogs at no cost now at City Hall.
“It’s a good thing for the residents because we’ll have a registration of their dogs with tags, which will help if they get lost,” said city clerk Dana Burcham after the meeting.
Information people will provide will include dog owners’ names, addresses and telephone numbers and the dogs’ name, gender, weight, breed, color, rabies tag number, age, vaccination/expiration dates and whether it’s spayed or neutered or not.
Dog owners are asked to provide current rabies certificates and photos of their dogs.
According to the forms, the license fee per dog is $5, and the fee for dogs deemed dangerous by the court is $25. There are separate forms for dogs deemed as dangerous.
A $25 penalty will be issued for dogs not registered after March 31, 2024.
During its April meeting, aldermen approved Jason Lessel and Melvin Burks as animal control officers.
A public hearing will be held at a date to be determined regarding Nettleton’s new dog ordinance. The city’s ordinance was last amended in May 2019.
In other business, aldermen approved the quote of $50,365 for five air packs for the Nettleton Fire Department, which was on state contract price.
In property adjudication matters, board members approved to accept the low bid of $3,250 from Pannel Builders for the demolition of a mobile home alongside Clay Street. Aldermen also approved to begin the adjudication process for a piece of property alongside Martin Luther King Avenue.
In a related matter, aldermen approved to rezone a parcel owned by Mark Foster from R-2 to agricultural. Board members tabled action to rezone property owned by John Hall from R-2 to agricultural until further information is obtained on the intentions of use of the property.
In other business, Joseph Wiygul was approved for water training in Biloxi, and police chief Gary Monaghan was approved to attend the police chiefs’ convention in Biloxi.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.