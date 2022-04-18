A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Volunteers from the Nettleton and Cason fire departments responded to a structure fire alongside Butler Road after midnight Monday.
Smoke rises from the roof of the building.
Managing Editor
NETTLETON – A single-story structure is a total loss following an early morning fire April 18.
The Nettleton and Cason fire departments were dispatched to 30128 Butler Rd. at 12:53 a.m., where they found the building fully involved, according to NFD Assistant Chief John Bishop.
He said a team determined the fire was located in the attic. After removing the ceiling, firefighters determined there was an additional roof on the structure.
“It took several hours to finally get on the roof and remove it to get the fire extinguished,” Bishop said, adding conditions made it difficult for firefighters to get to the additional roof.
He said Nettleton’s engines 44 and 45, tanker 49 and rescue 46 responded. The NFD returned back to the station at 4:01 a.m.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 9:49 am
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.