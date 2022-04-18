NETTLETON – A single-story structure is a total loss following an early morning fire April 18.

The Nettleton and Cason fire departments were dispatched to 30128 Butler Rd. at 12:53 a.m., where they found the building fully involved, according to NFD Assistant Chief John Bishop.

He said a team determined the fire was located in the attic. After removing the ceiling, firefighters determined there was an additional roof on the structure.

“It took several hours to finally get on the roof and remove it to get the fire extinguished,” Bishop said, adding conditions made it difficult for firefighters to get to the additional roof.

He said Nettleton’s engines 44 and 45, tanker 49 and rescue 46 responded. The NFD returned back to the station at 4:01 a.m.

