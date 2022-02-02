Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
NETTLETON – Several firefighters responded to a grass fire Feb. 1 that led to a vacant commercial structure, causing damage.
According to Nettleton Fire Department Assistant Chief John Bishop, the unattended grass fire led to the former Sullivan Ornamental Iron building, located at 30107 Hwy. 6.
“We were able to save the majority of the building. With the back side of the building, we had to cut and remove multiple sheets of tin where the fire got in the wall,” he said.
Bishop said 13 members of the NFD and several members of Cason Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.
Firefighters used approximately 5,000 gallons of water and contained the fire in just less than an hour.
“It’s very important to watch outside fires when it was as dry as it was,” Bishop said.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Showers early with a steady rain developing for the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times. High near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 9:20 am