NETTLETON – Several firefighters responded to a grass fire Feb. 1 that led to a vacant commercial structure, causing damage. 

According to Nettleton Fire Department Assistant Chief John Bishop, the unattended grass fire led to the former Sullivan Ornamental Iron building, located at 30107 Hwy. 6.

“We were able to save the majority of the building. With the back side of the building, we had to cut and remove multiple sheets of tin where the fire got in the wall,” he said.

Bishop said 13 members of the NFD and several members of Cason Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

Firefighters used approximately 5,000 gallons of water and contained the fire in just less than an hour.

“It’s very important to watch outside fires when it was as dry as it was,” Bishop said.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus