Gary Monaghan – Incumbent
How can Nettleton feel safe with you as police chief?
As chief of police for the City of Nettleton, I will strive to maintain the public’s trust and to operate the best possible police department. I strive to be a good manager of the taxpayers’ money. I proudly serve the department as a top priority for the citizens of Nettleton to keep this a good city in which I lived and raised a family. As the chief of police, I have worked to build trust and provide quality service that actively prevents a lot of crime and promotes safety. Through the core of values of trust, personal responsibility, safety and diversity, it is proven in the decline of cities crime rate.
Explain how, as chief, you can develop a strong relationship between the community and the police department.
The relationship of the police to the community should be harmonious. The community relies upon the police department to protect and serve, and the police, in return, rely upon community support and cooperation in order to be effective.
When communication and trust deteriorates, tensions build between the community and the police, and this undermines their shared goal of safer communities.
Poor communication between the police and the citizens will lead to language barriers. I believe connecting with the community established meaningful communication with the police department, and the citizens’ understanding of police practices results in better relationships between the police and citizens. A lack of communication, language barriers and lack of relationships are barriers that create tension between citizens and the police department.
Changing cultures and lives is more than just incarceration, especially when it comes to addiction. What is your approach to helping reform lives of offenders?
I believe in the power of prayer for making right decisions. I believe we are in certain situations to be a light of hope to some. In many cases, people need to know they are loved, even if they have made wrong choices in their lives. I am happy to say I have worked with God’s House of Hope and Broken Lives Ministry, which are both located here in Nettleton. Both of these places offer help from drugs, alcohol and just struggles from every day life. These places have always been willing to help out in any way. They have worked with me the past four years I have been in office. Both places provide help with different circumstances, helping with their physical emotions and addiction, which in most cases helps them come out of the program to be good citizens for their communities. Most offenders can be role models for others, good parents again and good kids.
I believe that everyone deserves a chance to seek help, but they also have to want help; you cannot force people to want this. Based on principles of addiction treatment that if implemented in the criminal justice system, it could help improve public health and reduces criminal behavior.
As a young boy, I witnessed it first-hand with my dad, who was also chief in Nettleton. Before there were places people could go to for help, my dad would bring them home to sober them up.
My mom would fix them a hot meal, coffee and then pray with a little preaching. I now see a lot of those people and their families, and they will tell the stories of how my dad saved their brother, sister, mom or dad by just letting them know someone cared. That is how I feel when it comes to the badge. It is not always about how many tickets you write, it is also about who you can help along the way. It has been said that I am too easy and I run this town like Mayberry, which was a pretty good town I do say so.
With all that being said, I have wonderful childhood memories of officers and citizens of this community who were helpful and caring. My dad raised me to be dependable, honest, dedicated, helpful and caring, which all fall under the oath of the badge to protect and serve. I love this community and the people of the City of Nettleton and I hope I can continue to protect and serve in a helpful caring nature that the city deserves! Thank you for your support for chief of police Gary Monaghan.
Thomas Adams
How can Nettleton feel safe with you as police chief?
Nettleton, Mississippi is not only my hometown; I have lived within the city limits of Nettleton for 20 years. I worked for the Nettleton Police Department for 13 years and was chief of police nearly seven years. It was not a job to me but a way of life.
If elected as your chief of police, I will live and work knowing each day that you are depending on me to keep you, your family and property protected at ALL times. I will have an officer on duty at ALL times, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to watch over you and our entire city. There will NEVER be a time when an officer is not on duty after midnight. That is completely unacceptable! An officer will always be on duty and patrolling our city.
I will REQUIRE all officers to patrol EVERY city street during their 12-hour shifts. I want you, the citizen, to feel safe and protected once again, and you will see a patrol vehicle on your street many times a day and night. That is the job that you, the taxpayer, pay for and expect from your officers and me.
The officers and I will work diligently to help deter any criminal activity in your neighborhoods and our city but will also conduct a very thorough investigation of any criminal occurrence and prosecute any offender through the proper court system.
If elected as your chief of police, I will live and work each day to give you back that sense of peace and protection that you so deserve and expect. I will strive to bring back your sense of confidence and pride you once had and should have for your police department.
It will be my honor and duty to work each day keeping you safe. I will take the position as your chief of police very serious and watch over you, your families, your property, our schools and places of worship at ALL times. This, I promise you!
Explain how, as chief, you can develop a strong relationship between the community and the police department.
If elected as your chief of police, I will REQUIRE the officers and myself to walk the sidewalks and streets and enter each business daily. Officer presence can help deter criminal activity in the businesses and streets, as well as give the business owners and customers a sense of safety. It will also give the public a chance to meet their police officers and become better acquainted with them. This will help build strong relationships between the police and community and also break down any barriers between the police and community that may have been built over the years by the police not being engaged with the community.
The officers and I will conduct foot patrols inside our schools. This will help maintain a strong level of protection to each student and faculty member and will also build strong relationships between the students and officers. Being inside the schools will also give the officers a chance to be positive role models and mentors to any student who may be having a difficult time at home or at school.
The officers and I will be heavily involved in community events, as well as school-sponsored sporting events.
If elected as your chief of police, I will work hard to re-introduce the officers to you, the citizen and taxpayer of the City of Nettleton.
Changing cultures and lives is more than just incarceration, especially when it comes to addiction. What is your approach to helping reform lives of offenders?
Of course, my first duty as your chief of police will be to protect each and every citizen within the City of Nettleton.
Being in law enforcement for 23 years, I have been in many situations where drug use and addiction was the sole motivator for a particular crime being committed. The offender was usually committing a crime of theft to help support their drug addiction or maybe conducting themselves in a manner totally out of control and character attempting to cause bodily harm to another. There are penalties and repercussions for such actions by an offender. There are also avenues of assistance that can be offered to a drug addict or offender. The offender can voluntarily choose to enter into and attend a drug program or may even be ordered by a judge to attend.
Either way, I would gladly assist any offender who is seeking assistance to change their lifestyle from habits of drug use to a reformed and rehabilitated lifestyle.