NETTLETON – During its Feb. 7 meeting, a few former Black city officials were highlighted for their service to the city. The timing of the ceremony coincided with Black History Month.
Those honored were former Nettleton Police Chief A.D. Heard; former aldermen Tommy Gene Clay, Willie Brandon and Iry Lee Gladney; and former board of adjustments member Minnie Leeper.
“These are people who have donated their time to the City of Nettleton in some type of form, whether it be the city board or one of the other boards, in addition to Mr. A.D. Heard, who was chief of police,” said Mayor Phillip Baulch.
Ward 3 Alderman Eric Moore expressed appreciation for their service on behalf of the city.
“This is from all of us around the table, and we also appreciate the services you did for the City of Nettleton,” he said. “We appreciate everything all our former leaders did in the past and we wanted to take the time out to recognize them.”
On a separate topic, Moore talked later in the meeting about problems his ward is experiencing with litter, adding he plans to clean up litter the third Saturday of each month. He invites other volunteers to join him, and the first cleanup day will be March 19.
“The first thing people notice when they come into a city is litter and trash,” he said, naming several streets in Ward 3 with litter issues. “Martin Luther King Street is a sacred street name, and people come down and throw garbage bags out, and there’s trash all over the street. As a board, we have to find the best possible solution to work with our police department and public works department. I know we can’t stop all the trash but when people start throwing bags of trash out, it looks pretty bad.”
For a separate beautification item, aldermen approved a streetscaping project, which will be a collaboration with art students in the Nettleton School District.
“I work on light poles in a lot of different towns and saw in a subdivision in New Albany where people painted on the bottom part flowers so it’s not just a light pole. It put a little color,” said Ward 4 Alderman Daniel Lee.
He and Pure Brew Station owner Zach Cresap first pitched the idea to Nettleton Main Street as a way to add more color throughout the city. There will be no cost to the city.
There was also a suggestion to paint storm shelters throughout the city.
In other business, Michael Little of the Jarrell Group presented the Fiscal Year 2021 audit of the city, which he said was excellent.
“You’re in great shape financially. Your debt is under control. Last year was a really good year with sales tax. I think you’re very healthy,” he said.
He said various revenues such as property taxes, sales tax, permits and licenses have helped lead to an increase of $387,000 for the city’s net position.
City code enforcement officer Shane Davis presented aldermen with information regarding a potential update from 2012 building code standards to 2018 standards.
“It will keep us in line with minimum state requirements and also keep us in good graces with the rating bureau,” Davis said.
He would like to bring the matter to a vote during March’s board of aldermen meeting.
During citizen input, a question was asked about signage alongside Highway 45 regarding consideration for a special zoning exception.
“We received an application for apartments. They’re looking to possibly do apartments and a laundromat,” Baulch said. “I think the intent is to have a laundromat for the people living in the apartments, but it’s also for the general public.”
Davis said the property, located near BAM! Market, will need to be rezoned as mixed use, and it’s expected to be addressed by the board of adjustments this month and the board of aldermen during its March meeting.
In other business, city clerk Dana Burcham was approved as the applicant agent for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds the city is seeking for a drainage project to relieve flooding issues.
Aldermen also approved for Mallory Causey, Andrew Pate and Tyler Kent to attend the State Fire Academy. Nettleton Fire Chief Michael Moody does not anticipate any cost to the city but said it would be a minimal cost if there is.
Moody said during his report the Nettleton Fire Department applied for separate grants for air packs, a side by side and a new tank for its grass fire truck.
“We should have a fire rating soon. I’m expecting it by spring break. Hopefully we’re going to be a 6,” he said, adding a Class 6 rating would mean savings in insurance rates.
Moody added the department negotiated the price of its new fire truck down from $530,000 to $475,000.
During his report, Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said for the month his department had 13 citations, 35 calls to service and 11 arrests.
In another police matter, aldermen approved the low quote of $9,340 from Integrated to outfit two Chevy Tahoes with lights and sirens for the department. Monaghan said the equipment will be installed at no cost at the Monroe County Work Center.
Aldermen approved to advertise for bids for the city’s lawn maintenance and for a two-year extension of janitorial services from Terry Hunter.
City officials were also approved to attend the Mississippi Municipal League conference this summer in Biloxi.