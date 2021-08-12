NETTLETON – After first joining the Nettleton Ladies Civitan Club in March 1994, Sherry Garrett has kindly asked other countless people to join the service organization, which has helped lead to the development of more than a dozen junior and adult clubs.
During Civitan International’s recent convention in Jacksonville, Florida, she was presented with the first ever Lifetime Recruitment Award for recruiting 500 members and also the Junior Civitan Research Center Fellow.
“They said this is the first time and it’s unparalleled that they’ve had someone recruit 500 members,” she said. “People always ask, ‘How did you do that?” Well, all you do is ask people and they can say, ‘No,’ but if you don’t ask them, they’re not going to join.”
She has no idea what the exact number of people she has recruited to Civitan through the years is.
“A lot of time, people will say they’re too busy and I tell them that we don’t want them if they’re not busy because they’re not doing anything,” she said.
Through her service, Garrett has held numerous offices at the Nettleton club levels and district levels. She has also served on the international board as a director.
There were 42 members when her first local club was chartered in the ‘90s.
While she has been a member of five Civitan clubs at once in the past, she’s now a member of the Nettleton Ladies Civitan Club, the Go Getters and Lee County Community Club.
In addition to the Go Getters and Nettleton Ladies Civitan Club, Nettleton also has the Nettleton County Line Civitan Club. There are also junior Civitan Clubs through the school.
She said the age makeup of adult-level clubs in Nettleton includes younger people, middle-age and older people. Community activities include an annual Easter Egg and a Thanksgiving luncheon for senior citizens. Community service projects have also benefited the Nettleton police, fire and public works departments.
Through the years, Garrett has built five Junior Civitan Clubs for middle and high school students in Nettleton, Mooreville and Shannon and 13 adult Civitan Clubs in places such as Aberdeen, Amory, Shannon, Fulton, Tippah County, Tishomingo County and Batesville.
“‘Builders of good citizenship’ is our motto, so we think if we can reach children in the middle school and high school and instill in them the good citizenship, that will carry on throughout their lives because it will stick with them,” she said.
Her future goals including recruiting new members, building new clubs and retaining membership, especially after losing a number of members due to COVID-19 complications.
“We’re always welcome to new members who want to know what we’re all about,” she said.
Fulfilling its service
Civitan International has approximately 10,000 members worldwide, and its main focus centers on medical research for developmental disabilities such as autism.
“We actually have our own research center in Birmingham at UAB (Civitan International Research Center). They went worldwide looking for a place to put that and selected Birmingham. We’ve given over $20 million to help them hire scientists to do research on different diseases. They’ve focused on brain tumors and several other things,” Garrett said.
The Junior Civitan Research Center Fellow she received is based on contributions made to the research center. One funding source has been a roadblock donation drive during the Amory Railroad Festival.
“I have plenty of things to do and plenty of things to keep me busy. If I didn’t think this organization was doing some good and was a good organization, I would’ve left it a long time ago. They’ve made so many different advances at the research center,” Garrett said.
One research project was determining scorpion venom injected into a certain area of the brain reduces tumors in several cases.
“That was really a breakthrough. We have scientists who come from all over the world to work there. Each one has their own specialty. The autism is what they’ve really been working on the past few years,” she said.
After fulfilling its $20 million commitment in donations to the research center, Civitan International has committed to contribute $1 million per year for the next four years.