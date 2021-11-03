NETTLETON – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Oct. 30 for a piece of art on an outside wall of the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library that was two years in the making. Artist Tony Bullard completed the three-section mural earlier this year depicting historic scenes and figures of the town, while capturing elements of Nettleton now.
The two main scenes are of a 1950s-era trade day on Young Avenue and a railroad scene. The middle scene includes homage to historic nearby communities - Richmond, Camargo, Bigbee Fork and Eureka - and four Nettleton natives - Kay McDuffie, Dr. Ulysses S. Sims, Col. Van Bell and Constance Bennett - who made great strides in their careers.
“Tony Bullard is known throughout the state and southeast for his work on historic murals like this. All of which is free handed,” said Brandon Presley. “I first ran into Tony several years ago when he was painting the mural for the town of Tishomingo. I sort of filed that away and said we needed to do something when we get this library building.”
Family members of three of the four historic former Nettleton residents attended the dedication.
“There are things about our town and people who came from our town that unfortunately people don’t know a lot about,” Presley said.
McDuffie did off-Broadway productions in New York City, including “Camelot,” and she was also a founding member of the Mississippi picnic in Central Park.
Sims was principal of the former Sims High School, who founded Lee County’s NAACP chapter, was one of 10 educators to write the history of the Mississippi Teachers Association in Public Education and one of the original five founders of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.
Bell, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1937, is still to this day one of the most decorated Marines in its history. The World War II veteran was a commander at Guantanamo Bay and earned two Navy crosses, two Silver Stars, Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, five Purple Hearts, a combat action ribbon, four presidential unit citations, four Navy unit citations, a good conduct medal with two stars and several other service medals throughout his career.
Bennett, who lived in Nettleton for a short time, went on to be the highest paid actress in Hollywood in the 1930s and was featured with actors such as Cary Grant. Her movies include “Topper,” “Rockabye” and “Bed of Roses” in a career that spanned from 1916 to 1966.
Detailed biographies of the four famous figures will be available at the Dorothy J. Lowe Library.
Some of the images on the mural were replicated from photos collected by Philip Baulch.
He started the Nettleton Historical Images Facebook page, which includes former landmarks and events such as class reunions.
After studying the trade day photo, it was determined it took place in 1955.
Baulch invites anyone with any older Nettleton photos to let him scan them in to add to his collection. He added sometimes the background of photos shows older landmarks that can contribute to recording Nettleton’s history.
The trade day scene also includes the addition of a pink Cadillac, which represents Elvis Presley traveling through Nettleton to one of his concerts at Amory’s Old Armory in the 1950s. The middle scene also shows Walter Greenhill drinking from one of the two water fountains that were located alongside Young Avenue and the Young Hotel, which was also located alongside Young Avenue.