mcj-2023-06-21-news-animal-control-main.jpg

Nettleton's new animal control officer, Jason Lessel, is helping the city develop a program to better accommodate needs, such as adhering to the state's rabies law and reconnecting lost dogs with their owners. 

 COURTESY

NETTLETON – Nettleton officials are taking steps to put a leash on the town's troubles with loose dogs. 

