NETTLETON – Nettleton officials are taking steps to put a leash on the town's troubles with loose dogs.
Earlier this year, town leaders hired Jason Lessel to serve as Nettleton's new animal control officer, and officials have set aside July 6 for a planned public hearing regarding amendments to the town's dog ordinance. They’re both steps, officials say, in the town's plan to enhance animal control needs.
“The biggest issues we have right now is dogs at large. There is a leash law already in place, which it has to be leashed if it leaves your property," Lessel said. "You can have the electric fence on your property but if it leaves your property, you have to have it leashed. Also, with the rabies ordinance, you have to have your address, your name and their rabies number."
Lessel added that the state has a rabies law requiring three-year vaccines for dogs and cats.
Lessel splits time between Nettleton and Plantersville as an animal control officer. He began his law enforcement career in 2010 in Pontotoc County as a reserve officer and worked with the Verona Police Department from 2012 to 2017 before coming to the Plantersville Police Department.
He presented an idea, which led to the creation of Plantersville’s animal control program in 2021.
“You need a certified officer who can pick up that dog, write that citation and arrest somebody if you need to instead of having an uncertified officer who can’t do that,” he said.
Lessel is certified by the National Animal Care & Control Association Training and Certification boards. He completed several hours of training on both the animal control and law enforcement ends last year.
In May, he was selected as the association’s animal control officer of the month for his efforts of creating Plantersville’s animal control program.
“I was recognized for creating something in Lee County from scratch. There was not officially an animal control department like Plantersville has got in the whole county other than the sheriff’s department and Tupelo having an animal control officer,” Lessel said.
A Facebook page, Nettleton MS Animal Control, was recently set up to offer the public resources and updates. It can also act as an avenue for pictures of lost dogs to be posted to try reconnecting them with their owners.
Lessel said citizens have voiced positive feedback with the dog registration program, especially since it will provide tags that help help reconnect lost dogs with their owners.
“I was set up at the last First Saturday, and people came up to me with questions like, ‘I have an inside dog; do I have to register?’" he said.
The answer is "Yes."
"It’s for all dogs and not just outside dogs," Lessel said. "They would ask if their dog is dangerous, and I’d say a judge would have to deem it dangerous after it attacks another person or a dog."
Lessel said the goal of the change in the town's laws is more about education than punishment.
“The last thing you want to do is write somebody a citation," he said. "We try to educate everyone first because a lot of people don’t understand what animal control is compared to the dog catcher era that everybody is getting away from."
He said animal control works like law enforcement does in that there are more reports and records required. The program is inclusive of other types of animals than just dogs.
“If you’ve got a possum on your porch, you need someone to get rid of, we take care of that just as well as snakes, dogs or whatever,” Lessel said.
If anyone has any emergency issues related to animals, they should call 911. Non-emergencies, such as reports, should be reported to (662) 869-2911. For questions about the dog registration, call City Hall at (662) 963-2605.
