NETTLETON – Those wanting to make an impact in their community are invited to the Nettleton Fire Department’s Recruitment Night Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The fire department is located at 115 Burt St.
The NFD currently has 15 firefighters, and there’s always a need for more volunteer help.
“The fire department does a lot more than just fight fires. We help with medical calls, motor vehicle accidents and any type of events the town may have like parades, festivals, fireworks and 5Ks. Anything to do with the community, we’re there to help,” said Nettleton Fire Chief Michael Moody.
Volunteer firefighters don’t get paid, but he said it’s a great opportunity to help others.
“I started out as a volunteer but I was able to turn myself into a career fireman,” Moody said, who works for the Tupelo Fire Department. “That’s one perk that helps you see you like helping people.”
Those interested in volunteering must be at least 18, with a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma, and live within five miles of the Nettleton fire district. There are no physical training requirements.
The Nettleton Fire Department serves all of the city limits and 40 square miles into Monroe County. It also provides mutual aid to neighboring volunteer fire departments.
The average number of calls is 175 per year, which includes fires, motor vehicle accidents and medical calls. Moody said 80 percent of calls are medical-related.
As far as training, volunteers are asked to attend one meeting per month, and training will be provided for free. Additional training will also be provided at no cost.
“If you can come to calls, come when you’re available to come. If you can make it to that one meeting a month and run a couple of calls a month, that’s great. Nobody can run every single one of them,” Moody said. “Be willing to have a good attitude and be positive, and we’ll have a great time. We’re a family, and I’ve met some of my best friends through the fire department. Come being willing to learn and provide a great service to the community.”