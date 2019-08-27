NETTLETON – Anna Grace McKinney, a 2019 Nettleton High School graduate, was awarded a Walter S. Bounds Scholarship for Excellence during this year’s Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) Conference.
The $1,000 scholarship will towards her college education. She is majoring in nursing at Itawamba Community College.
“I am very honored and blessed to be one of the recipients of this scholarship. I am so thankful for the opportunity to use these funds to help me in my pursuit to obtain a nursing degree,” she said. “The news came at a good time.”
She was surprised to have received the scholarship, thinking someone else was chosen.
Out 101 applicants, she was among the approximately 10 students to receive the scholarship, according to Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson.
“Anna Grace has represented Nettleton High School well. She is very self-driven and willing to help anyone that asks. She will make a great nurse very soon. It would not surprise me if she went on to become a doctor in the future, simply because of her work ethic and her desire to do great things. Her parents deserve a lot of credit for her current success in the way they raised her,” he said.
She is the daughter of Chuck and Lisa McKinney.
She has been active in the Future Farmers of America not just at NHS but also statewide and nationally. She was elected as the state FFA treasurer for Mississippi.
MASS is a nonprofit with a membership comprised of 141 public school superintendents. It partners with the Alliance Group, which makes up more than 2,000 public school administrators whose superintendents are members of MASS.
The organization is recognized as one of the leading advocates in public education in Mississippi.