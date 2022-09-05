mcj-2022-08-03-news-bounds-scholarship

Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson presents recent Nettleton High School graduate Emma Mask with a Walter S. Bounds Scholarship of Excellence through the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

 COURTESY

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NETTLETON – The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) held its annual summer conference June 10-15. At a luncheon with administrators from The Alliance, MASS awarded 10 Walter S. Bounds Scholarships of Excellence to graduating seniors from throughout Mississippi.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus