Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson presents recent Nettleton High School graduate Emma Mask with a Walter S. Bounds Scholarship of Excellence through the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
NETTLETON – The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) held its annual summer conference June 10-15. At a luncheon with administrators from The Alliance, MASS awarded 10 Walter S. Bounds Scholarships of Excellence to graduating seniors from throughout Mississippi.
Emma Mask, a 2022 Nettleton High School graduate, was among scholarship recipients.
“Emma has always been involved in school life at Nettleton in many ways and she represents the school and community in the highest possible positive way. She is a very talented young lady and will make a great educator one day,” said Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson.
The scholarship adds to a long list of awards Mask earned during her high school career.
"Earning the Walter S. Bounds Scholarship of Excellence is such an incredible honor. Being selected as a recipient from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents delights my heart the most as I aspire to be a future educator and administrator. I admire the leadership of Mississippi's education administration. In addition, I would like to show great appreciation to Nettleton's exceptional superintendent, principals and teachers that I have had over the course of my academic career. They significantly contributed to my teaching aspiration, and I hope to be as wonderful an addition to the education system as they are or have been,” Mask said.
Nettleton High School Principal Megan Garner reflected on Mask’s leadership qualities, adding she was an exceptional student.
“Throughout her high school career, Emma showed determination, commitment and compassion. These qualities will allow her to fulfill her dream of becoming an effective educator. I cannot wait to see how she impacts the education realm. She will, without a doubt, make a difference in students' lives,” she said.
