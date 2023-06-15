Both the Nettleton School District and Hatley Attendance Center will have new leadership beginning July 1 as longtime educators are taking on new roles.
Former Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars will take the place of Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson, who is retiring at the end of the month.
“I’m definitely excited to be a part of the Nettleton School District and look forward to the opportunity to take on an already great district and do what we can to move forward,” Byars said.
He served as Amory’s superintendent from 2015 until 2021 after coming to the district in 2013 as Amory Middle School principal.
Dickerson, a longtime Monroe County educator, is retiring after 29 years in the field.
“They’ve always told me you know when it’s time to go. I knew it was time for me to step aside and let somebody else take the reins,” said Dickerson, a Nettleton High School graduate.
Ahead of taking the position as Nettleton High School’s principal in 2018 and district superintendent the following year, Dickerson held positions at Aberdeen, Hatley, the Advanced Learning Center and Hamilton.
“I’ve been at Nettleton for five years and didn’t dream any of that would happen. It was a great opportunity to go back to where things started. Not many people can say that,” he said.
Three of Dickerson’s biggest accomplishments are especially personal as he worked in the same district as his wife most of his career, was able to see one daughter graduate as salutatorian from Hatley and was able, as principal, to hand his other daughter her diploma at Hamilton after she delivered her valedictorian speech.
Outgoing Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton will be Nettleton’s assistant superintendent as Mark Hitt is also retiring.
“When I came into the Hatley Attendance Center principal position four years ago, my team and I set out to work striving to make Hatley a place of excellence. Hatley saw an 84 point gain in MAAP scores from 2019 to 2022, barely missing an A rating by 13 points in 2022. I am so proud to be leaving Hatley School in a good place, both academically and athletically. I wholeheartedly want to see Hatley School continue to build upon this success and go to the next level. While I will miss the wonderful people of Hatley, I am very excited to begin a new adventure as the assistant superintendent of Nettleton School District. Working with a great team of educators there, I hope to be able to support and contribute to an overall environment of excellence in the Nettleton School District,” she said.
Hitt has spent 28 years working in education in the New Albany, Tupelo and Itawamba County school districts.
"It's been a good career, and I've enjoyed it. I've been in Nettleton for nine years and I've really enjoyed the people. It's been a rewarding career, and the people in this line of work are special folks. I wish the best of luck to the new people coming in and hope they can build on some of the things we've done," Hitt said.
Following an executive session during a June 5 special-called meeting, the Monroe County School Board voted 5-0 to approve longtime administrator Misty Kirby as principal of Hatley Attendance Center.
Kirby has served as director of the Advanced Learning Center since 2019 following her time as Hatley Elementary School’s principal.
“I’ve got full confidence in her,” said Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian after the meeting. “She has 20-plus years experience, with 10 years of that in administration. She has seen our district from the ALC and school administration side. She has worked with three of our campuses. She knows Hatley, and that’s where she wants to be.”
Kirby is a 1996 Smithville High School graduate who began her career in education at Hatley in 2000 as a behavioral interventionalist. She began as a classroom teacher in 2002 and ultimately served at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center for a year before being chosen for the principal’s position at Hatley Elementary School.
“Smithville gave me my roots, and Hatley gave me my wings to fly,” she said. “[Former Hatley Principal] Van Pearson helped me grow in my leadership capacity and step into the role I’m in today. I’ve had the support of great administrators, school boards and superintendents, especially Dr. Chad O’Brian.”
“It’s wonderful to be at home. I think the best opportunities have come at times when I least expected them. I always pray about things, and it was the perfect time to be back at Hatley. I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” she added.
School board member Sam Mitchell made the motion to approve Kirby, which was seconded by Tracey Cockerham.
Ahead of going into executive session, school board member Chris Markham asked if there would be any discussion about the reason why the meeting was called.
“There were actually three board members that requested this meeting to discuss that there’s a vacancy at Hatley. That’s what this meeting was called for,” he said after discussion about the matter being addressed during executive session.
