NETTLETON • Nettleton High School graduated 101 students Friday from its class of 2020, sending them off in the next directions of life.
Speeches from the class’s valedictorian, Chloe Evans, and salutatorian, Alyssa Whitt combined elements of looking to the past to inspire future success.
“The most important I’ve learned from these past four years is our mistakes do not define us. Our mistakes are not barriers keeping us from achieving our goals. Instead, they are building blocks that are instrumental in reaching goals,” Whitt said.
Evans said high school made her and her classmates realize the real world can be a scary place much bigger than any of them.
“It revealed that not everything is always what it seems and in many times, the simpler times were memories of our distant past. High school taught us to grow up and make mistakes where real consequences do exist,” she said. “What we made on a test would follow us and the friends we chose could make or break us. High school changed everything and now we’re embracing change again, but this time we’re ready.”
Evans and Whitt both recognized the teachers, parents and friends who helped shape their school years and future successes too.
NHS counselor Kenya Topps said this year’s class earned $620,020 worth of scholarships.