NETTLETON – Nettleton High School is among 31 Mississippi high schools selected to participate in Jumpstart Test Prep ACT English Pilot, a legislatively-funded test prep program for juniors preparing for the state-mandated ACT exam in February.
“We applied for the grant. It was our goal when I got here to get ACT scores up,” said NHS Principal Justin Hollis, who is in his second year as principal.
Hollis said the Jumpstart program targets all juniors, not just high achievers.
“Our teachers take three to five minutes a day using questions modeled after the ACT for bell ringers. We do some form of ACT preparation every day. We want to keep pace but not leave anyone behind,” Hollis said.
District superintendent Tim Dickerson is excited for Nettleton to be one of the schools chosen for the pilot program.
“The ACT is an important aspect for our students who are choosing to go to college,” he said. “We want them to be as successful as possible, and this program will hopefully help our students increase their performance on the English part of the ACT test. We look forward to the possibilities this program brings to our students and are grateful to be allowed to participate. Our goal is always to help our students do their best in anything they pursue.”
Hollis touts a family atmosphere, along with a carefully crafted regimen to maximize students’ outcomes.
“The program breaks everything down for the students,” he said. “We will do diagnostic assessments in January to prepare for the ACT, itself, in February. It’s as big a deal as a football game. Our incentives include getting a T-shirt and getting pictures posted on social media. It’s a big benefit to the school, not just individuals.”
Hollis sees benefits beyond the school years for the students, especially in this year of unprecedented events.
“Handling adversity stretches us and brings out the best in us. We’re not looking back,” he said.